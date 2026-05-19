JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, speaks with Airmen and noncommissioned officers during a resilience event at the chapel on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Zaloudek discussed the importance of self-care and encouraged Airmen to understand and utilize military resources available to support personal and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)