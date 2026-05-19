JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, speaks with Airmen and noncommissioned officers during a resilience event at the chapel on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. During the mentorship session, Zaloudek discussed balancing work and personal life, overcoming challenges and tuning out negative distractions to focus on personal growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)