JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, left, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Jaycee Roman, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, watch as they are introduced during a resilience panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The discussion focused on resilience, leadership and the importance of supporting Airmen across the mental, physical, social and spiritual pillars of fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)