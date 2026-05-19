Members of a local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard stand on the field as fireworks illuminate the sky during Military Appreciation Night hosted by the Colorado Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event honored service members and featured military ceremonies, live entertainment and community engagement activities involving Fort Carson Soldiers and local organizations. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9699202
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-GF403-4283
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.