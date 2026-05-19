Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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Members of a local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard stand on the field as fireworks illuminate the sky during Military Appreciation Night hosted by the Colorado Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event honored service members and featured military ceremonies, live entertainment and community engagement activities involving Fort Carson Soldiers and local organizations. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)