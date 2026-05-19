Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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A child looks out from inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a static display hosted by Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during Military Appreciation Night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event gave community members an opportunity to interact with Soldiers and learn about Army equipment and missions.(U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)