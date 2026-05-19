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    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 3 of 7]

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    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    A child looks out from inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a static display hosted by Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during Military Appreciation Night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event gave community members an opportunity to interact with Soldiers and learn about Army equipment and missions.(U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:52
    Photo ID: 9699199
    VIRIN: 260516-A-GF403-9404
    Resolution: 5272x3508
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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