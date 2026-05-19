Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Band perform live music during Military Appreciation Night hosted by the Colorado Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The performance was part of a community engagement event highlighting the partnership between Fort Carson and the Colorado Springs community. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9699193
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-GF403-6340
|Resolution:
|5685x3782
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.