Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Band perform live music during Military Appreciation Night hosted by the Colorado Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The performance was part of a community engagement event highlighting the partnership between Fort Carson and the Colorado Springs community. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)