Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand beside a ceremonial cannon prior to a Colorado Switchbacks FC match during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. Soldiers participated in pregame ceremonies and community outreach events celebrating the partnership between Fort Carson and the Colorado Springs community. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)