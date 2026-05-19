U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fire a ceremonial cannon during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event, hosted by the Colorado Switchbacks FC, brought Soldiers and local community members together to celebrate military service and strengthen community partnerships. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9699197
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-GF403-4102
|Resolution:
|5619x3739
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.