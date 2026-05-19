Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fire a ceremonial cannon during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event, hosted by the Colorado Switchbacks FC, brought Soldiers and local community members together to celebrate military service and strengthen community partnerships. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)