Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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Members of a local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard present the colors before a Colorado Switchbacks FC match during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event featured military displays, live music and ceremonial support from Fort Carson units and local organizations. (U.S. Army photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)