Members of a local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard present the colors before a Colorado Switchbacks FC match during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The event featured military displays, live music and ceremonial support from Fort Carson units and local organizations. (U.S. Army photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9699196
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-GF403-2597
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.