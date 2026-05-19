Retired U.S. Army Community members sit inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displayed by Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The Colorado Switchbacks FC hosted the event to recognize military service members and their families across the region. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9699200
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-GF403-3553
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.