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    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 1 of 7]

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    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Retired U.S. Army Community members sit inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displayed by Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The Colorado Switchbacks FC hosted the event to recognize military service members and their families across the region. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:52
    Photo ID: 9699200
    VIRIN: 260516-A-GF403-3553
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game
    Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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