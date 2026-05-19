Colorado Switchbacks Host Military Appreciation Game

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Retired U.S. Army Community members sit inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displayed by Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment during Military Appreciation Night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 16, 2026. The Colorado Switchbacks FC hosted the event to recognize military service members and their families across the region. (U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Jonathan Sauls)