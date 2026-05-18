U.S. Army Col. Chris C. Choi, the incoming garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives the unit colors from Brenda Lee McCullough, the director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, during a change of command ceremony held at Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9693010
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-A5022-1166
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
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This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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