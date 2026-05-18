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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Chris C. Choi, the incoming garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives the unit colors from Brenda Lee McCullough, the director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, during a change of command ceremony held at Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9693010
    VIRIN: 260519-A-A5022-1166
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

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