2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Col. Chris C. Choi, the incoming garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives the unit colors from Brenda Lee McCullough, the director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, during a change of command ceremony held at Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)