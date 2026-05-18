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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Chris C. Choi, the incoming garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony held at Carey Fitness Center, Camp Casey, May 19, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9693009
    VIRIN: 260519-A-IM154-1171
    Resolution: 4365x2910
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

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