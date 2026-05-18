USAG Yongsan-Casey welcomes Choi: supporting Soldier readiness at the edge of the DMZ

Photo By Cpl. Gi Won Lee | U.S. Army Col. Chris C. Choi, the incoming garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives the unit colors from Brenda Lee McCullough, the director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, during a change of command ceremony held at Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea —The unit colors were passed and a new chapter began for U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey as Col. Chris C. Choi assumed command from Col. Edward H. Cho during a change of command ceremony held at the Carey Fitness Center on May 19.

Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, presided over the proceedings, highlighting the garrison’s critical role in supporting the U.S. and ROK military units spread throughout Area I and II of the Korean Theater of Operations (KTO).

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey is America's northernmost garrison in South Korea. The flagpole is less than 15 miles away from the De-militarized Zone (DMZ) that has been in a state of armistice since the end of the Korean War in 1953. Yongsan-Casey is known as one of the U.S. military’s premiere training locations in the Pacific – home to dozens of joint training exercises and realistic, scenario-based training initiatives every year.

Presiding over the ceremony, McCullough underscored the importance of Yongsan-Casey’s mission.

For the outgoing commander, leading Yongsan-Casey was a surreal experience. Cho began his career on Camp Hovey in 2000 where he served as a fire support officer for 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment shortly after commissioning.

“One project especially meaningful to me was improving the connectivity between Camp Casey and Camp Hovey,” said Cho. “Years ago, I served here as a second lieutenant at Camp Hovey, so seeing the completion of the rubberized sidewalk connecting the two installations was particularly rewarding. It is a simple project with a meaningful impact—improving safety, accessibility, and quality of life for everyone who lives and works here.”

During Cho’s tenure, the command underwent several significant changes aimed at improving warfighter readiness and strengthening community ties.

For example, last year Cho spearheaded a $2.2 million modernization effort of the rotational Stryker brigade headquarters, leveraging direct warfighter feedback to harden security and maximize the operational capabilities of the building.

Beyond the gates, Cho strengthened ties with Camp Casey’s closest city, Dongducheon, co-hosting the area’s annual U.S.-ROK friendship festival for the first time in its 17-year history. Over 4,000 Americans and South Koreans came together in the spirit of friendship and camaraderie under a night sky lit by fireworks to celebrate the enduring alliance.

“Over the past two years, this garrison has faced significant challenges and opportunities together, and each time, you rose to the occasion. Together, we completed more than 90 projects totaling over $80 million in improvements across the peninsula,” said Cho.

Cho will transition to his next assignment where he’ll serve as the deputy commanding officer of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Daegu. He expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone he worked with over the past two years and warmly handed over the command to Choi.

Col. Chris C. Choi is a Philadelphia native arriving directly from his post as Future Operations Chief for United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea.

Col. Choi brings a formidable resume deeply rooted in the U.S.-ROK alliance. Commissioned as an infantry officer in 2002, his career spans leadership roles in the 10th Mountain and 25th Infantry Divisions, command of the elite TANGO Security Force, and critical roles within the 2nd ROK/U.S. Combined Infantry Division. He has even shaped allied tacticians as a senior instructor for the Australian Army’s School of Infantry.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation established by Colonel Cho and the commanders before him,” said Choi. “Together with our Soldiers, civilians, Korean employees, and community partners, we will continue improving Camp Casey and Yongsan as premier homes for our Soldiers and families while generating warfighting readiness for the 2nd ROK/U.S. Combined Division and the Eighth United States Army, further strengthening the ironclad United States and Republic of Korea Alliance.”

USAG Yongsan-Casey provides base operations, critical infrastructure, and community support to U.S. and allied forces operating in the KTO, maintaining warfighter readiness in the northernmost region of South Korea.