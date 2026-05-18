U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the outgoing garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives the Legion of Merit award from Ms. Brenda L. McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, during a change of command ceremony held at the Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. The Legion of Merit is awarded to members of the Armed Forces of the United States who distinguish themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct in performing outstanding service. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9692991
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-IM154-1028
|Resolution:
|5036x3357
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Yongsan-Casey welcomes Choi: supporting Soldier readiness at the edge of the DMZ
No keywords found.