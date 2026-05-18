2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the outgoing garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives the Legion of Merit award from Ms. Brenda L. McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, during a change of command ceremony held at the Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. The Legion of Merit is awarded to members of the Armed Forces of the United States who distinguish themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct in performing outstanding service. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)