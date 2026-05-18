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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the outgoing garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives a Certificate of Commendation from Command Sgt. Maj. Cho Woo Hwan, commander of the Ministry of National Defense (MND) Service Support Group ROK Army (ROKA), during a change of command ceremony held at the Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. The award was presented by Command Sgt. Maj. Cho on behalf of Brig. Gen. Hwang Eun Sung, commander of MND Service Support Group ROKA. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9692997
    VIRIN: 260519-A-IM154-1092
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
    2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

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