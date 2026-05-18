U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the outgoing garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives a Certificate of Commendation from Command Sgt. Maj. Cho Woo Hwan, commander of the Ministry of National Defense (MND) Service Support Group ROK Army (ROKA), during a change of command ceremony held at the Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. The award was presented by Command Sgt. Maj. Cho on behalf of Brig. Gen. Hwang Eun Sung, commander of MND Service Support Group ROKA. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9692997
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-IM154-1092
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
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This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Yongsan-Casey welcomes Choi: supporting Soldier readiness at the edge of the DMZ
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