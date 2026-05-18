2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the outgoing garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives a Certificate of Commendation from Command Sgt. Maj. Cho Woo Hwan, commander of the Ministry of National Defense (MND) Service Support Group ROK Army (ROKA), during a change of command ceremony held at the Carey Fitness Center, May 19, 2026. The award was presented by Command Sgt. Maj. Cho on behalf of Brig. Gen. Hwang Eun Sung, commander of MND Service Support Group ROKA. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)