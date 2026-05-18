2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the outgoing garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony held at Carey Fitness Center, Camp Casey, May 19, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)