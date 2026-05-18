U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the outgoing garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony held at Carey Fitness Center, Camp Casey, May 19, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9693008
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-IM154-1161
|Resolution:
|5092x3395
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
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This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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