Sohyun Choi, spouse of U.S. Army Col. Chris C. Choi, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, receives a bouquet of yellow flowers at Carey Fitness Center during a change of command ceremony, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 19, 2026. The yellow flowers serve as a symbol welcoming the Choi family to the garrison team. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9693000
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-IM154-1116
|Resolution:
|4960x3307
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
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|0
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|0
This work, 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Yongsan-Casey welcomes Choi: supporting Soldier readiness at the edge of the DMZ
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