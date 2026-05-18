2026 U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

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Sohyun Choi, spouse of U.S. Army Col. Chris C. Choi, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, receives a bouquet of yellow flowers at Carey Fitness Center during a change of command ceremony, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 19, 2026. The yellow flowers serve as a symbol welcoming the Choi family to the garrison team. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)