104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

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U.S. Air Force Captain Josh Carolla, 104th Fighter Wing Head Chaplain, cleans up around the window at the Wellness Center, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)