104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristen Martin, 104th Fighter Wing Communications Squadron Chief, cleans up the weeds around buidling 1, Barnes Air National Guard Base, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)