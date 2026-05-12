104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

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Mr. Brad Caney, 104th Fighter Wing Military Family Readiness Specialists, cleans up the mulch around the Wellness Center, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)