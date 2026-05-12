Mrs. Michelle Tarka, 104th Fighter Wing mental health clinician, cleans up the leaves around the Wellness Center, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9690267
|VIRIN:
|260508-Z-UG828-1005
|Resolution:
|5905x3929
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base [Image 10 of 10], by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.