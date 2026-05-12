104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sandra Krider, 104th Fighter Wing Inspector General Superintendant, cleans up the weeds around the flagpole at buidling 1, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)