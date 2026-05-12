104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sean Dowd, 104th Fighter Wing Command Post, takes down pictures in building 1, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)