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    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base [Image 2 of 10]

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    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Melanie Casineau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sean Dowd, 104th Fighter Wing Command Post, takes down pictures in building 1, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9690262
    VIRIN: 260508-Z-UG828-1002
    Resolution: 3968x2639
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base [Image 10 of 10], by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base
    104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

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    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

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