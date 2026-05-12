104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base

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Mr. Ryan Ratcliffe, 104th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Flight, pulls out a dead bush at building 54, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)