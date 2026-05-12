Mr. Ryan Ratcliffe, 104th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Flight, pulls out a dead bush at building 54, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, May 8, 2026. Annually the 104th Fighter Wing comes together to clean up the base for the re-dedication of the F-100 memorial event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9690270
|VIRIN:
|260508-Z-UG828-1009
|Resolution:
|4777x3179
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing takes time to clean up base [Image 10 of 10], by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.