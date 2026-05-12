U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Tull, left, 35th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician support supervisor, runs alongside Airman 1st Class Henry Lokken, 35th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, during a running clinic at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2026. The clinic encouraged accountability and peer support while helping participants improve endurance, pacing and overall fitness performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9689619
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-LO593-1314
|Resolution:
|4312x2869
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.