U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Marts, 35th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, records participant run times during a running clinic at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2026. Coaches documented participant performance throughout the clinic to monitor progress, reinforce accountability and measure improvements over the six-week program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9689618
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-LO593-1301
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.