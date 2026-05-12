Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base

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Participants run during a baseline two-mile assessment during a running clinic at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2026. The assessment established a starting point for the six-week program, allowing coaches and participants to track progress and evaluate improvements in endurance and overall fitness performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)