Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jackson Disilvestre, 13th Fighter Squadron chief of intelligence, demonstrates a stretching exercise during a running clinic at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2026. The clinic equipped service members with techniques focused on mobility, recovery and injury prevention to improve physical performance, build resilience and support mission readiness across the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)