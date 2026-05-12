Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jackson Disilvestre, left, 13th Fighter Squadron chief of intelligence, and Senior Airman Robert Marts, 35th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, record participant run times during a running clinic at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2026. The first session of the six-week clinic included a baseline two-mile assessment used to evaluate participant fitness levels and measure improvement throughout the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)