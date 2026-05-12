Participants perform dynamic warm-up exercises during a running clinic at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2026. Coaches incorporated mobility and recovery techniques to help attendees build sustainable fitness habits and improve overall running performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9689615
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-LO593-1082
|Resolution:
|3555x2365
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.