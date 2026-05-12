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    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 6]

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    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Participants perform dynamic warm-up exercises during a running clinic at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2026. Coaches incorporated mobility and recovery techniques to help attendees build sustainable fitness habits and improve overall running performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9689615
    VIRIN: 260512-F-LO593-1082
    Resolution: 3555x2365
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base
    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base
    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base
    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base
    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base
    Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Two-mile run
    Running Clinic
    Fitness
    Misawa Air Base

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