Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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U.S. Air Force Col. Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with a race car driver during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. From vendors to performances, to static displays and even aerial demonstrations, FF26 served as a bridge between the U.S. 250th milestone and the local Japanese community, showcasing how the U.S. military’s modern mission remains a continuation of the revolutionary spirit that defined America’s founding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)