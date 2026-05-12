Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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Liberty Walk vehicles drive down the flightline during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)