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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 3 of 6]

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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Liberty Walk vehicles drive down the flightline during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 09:21
    Photo ID: 9688824
    VIRIN: 260517-F-SL055-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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    Friendship
    Allies
    Japan
    Partnership
    Freedom250
    FF26

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