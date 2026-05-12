Liberty Walk vehicles drive down the flightline during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 09:21
|Photo ID:
|9688822
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-SL055-1003
|Resolution:
|4084x2717
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.