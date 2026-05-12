Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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Liberty Walk vehicles drive down the flightline during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)