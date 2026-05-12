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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 2 of 6]

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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Attendees wave at drivers after a flightline run during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 09:21
    Photo ID: 9688823
    VIRIN: 260517-F-SL055-1006
    Resolution: 5075x3377
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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    Friendship
    Allies
    Japan
    Partnership
    Freedom250
    FF26

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