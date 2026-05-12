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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 6]

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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with Liberty Walk driver during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. From vendors to performances, to static displays and even aerial demonstrations, FF26 served as a bridge between the U.S. 250th milestone and the local Japanese community, showcasing how the U.S. military’s modern mission remains a continuation of the revolutionary spirit that defined America’s founding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 09:21
    Photo ID: 9688826
    VIRIN: 260517-F-SL055-1009
    Resolution: 5084x3383
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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    Friendship
    Allies
    Japan
    Partnership
    Freedom250
    FF26

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