U.S. Air Force Col. Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with Liberty Walk driver during the 2026 Japan-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. From vendors to performances, to static displays and even aerial demonstrations, FF26 served as a bridge between the U.S. 250th milestone and the local Japanese community, showcasing how the U.S. military’s modern mission remains a continuation of the revolutionary spirit that defined America’s founding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 09:21
|Photo ID:
|9688826
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-SL055-1009
|Resolution:
|5084x3383
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.