374 AW leadership tour CATM

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Leadership from the 374th Airlift Wing m observe as Airmen engage targets during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance immersion at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The immersion tour gave leadership a firsthand look at the qualification process Airmen undergo to maintain weapons proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)