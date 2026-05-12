374 AW leadership tour CATM

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Leadership from the 374th Airlift Wing speak with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cory Cook, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The visit gave leadership an opportunity to engage directly with the Airmen responsible for maintaining weapons qualification standards across the 374 AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)