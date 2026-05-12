U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, fires a pistol during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance qualification course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The event was part of a 374 AW leadership immersion tour, showcasing the weapons proficiency training that keeps Airmen ready to operate in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9685743
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-TU760-1036
|Resolution:
|6040x4027
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 374 AW leadership tour CATM [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.