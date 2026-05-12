U.S. Air Force Col. McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, fires a shotgun from a barricade position during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance qualification course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The event was part of a Yokota command team immersion tour highlighting the range procedures and weapons training that sustain Airman readiness across Team Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9685746
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-TU760-1318
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 374 AW leadership tour CATM [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.