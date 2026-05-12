374 AW leadership tour CATM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, fires a shotgun from a barricade position during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance qualification course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The event was part of a Yokota command team immersion tour highlighting the range procedures and weapons training that sustain Airman readiness across Team Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)