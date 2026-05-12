374 AW leadership tour CATM

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Leadership from the 374th Airlift Wing pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cory Cook, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The event gave leadership an opportunity to engage directly with the Airmen responsible for maintaining weapons qualification standards across Team Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)