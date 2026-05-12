(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 AW leadership tour CATM [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 AW leadership tour CATM

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Leadership from the 374th Airlift Wing pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cory Cook, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The event gave leadership an opportunity to engage directly with the Airmen responsible for maintaining weapons qualification standards across Team Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9685744
    VIRIN: 260511-F-TU760-1284
    Resolution: 7016x4677
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 AW leadership tour CATM [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 AW leadership tour CATM
    374 AW leadership tour CATM
    374 AW leadership tour CATM
    374 AW leadership tour CATM
    374 AW leadership tour CATM
    374 AW leadership tour CATM
    374 AW leadership tour CATM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing, CATM, Readiness, PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery