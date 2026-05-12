374 AW leadership tour CATM

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Leadership from the 374th Airlift Wing observe an Airman fire a shotgun during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance qualification course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The immersion tour offered leadership an up-close look at the standardized marksmanship training that qualifies Airmen to carry and employ weapons in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)