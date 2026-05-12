Leadership from the 374th Airlift Wing observe an Airman fire a shotgun during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance qualification course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The immersion tour offered leadership an up-close look at the standardized marksmanship training that qualifies Airmen to carry and employ weapons in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9685745
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-TU760-1786
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.33 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 374 AW leadership tour CATM [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.