Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing execute personnel decontamination line procedures during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Personnel decontamination lines help reduce the risk of exposure to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents by preventing cross-contamination to the uniform and the wearer beneath Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear, strengthening Airmen readiness and the wing’s ability to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)