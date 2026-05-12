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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 8 of 8]

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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing execute personnel decontamination line procedures during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Personnel decontamination lines help reduce the risk of exposure to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents by preventing cross-contamination to the uniform and the wearer beneath Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear, strengthening Airmen readiness and the wing’s ability to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9684304
    VIRIN: 260512-F-AR459-1287
    Resolution: 5281x3514
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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    AF
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    ML
    DECON

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