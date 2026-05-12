U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing execute personnel decontamination line procedures during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Personnel decontamination lines help reduce the risk of exposure to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents by preventing cross-contamination to the uniform and the wearer beneath Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear, strengthening Airmen readiness and the wing’s ability to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9684304
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AR459-1287
|Resolution:
|5281x3514
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.