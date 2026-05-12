U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing execute personnel decontamination procedures during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 strengthen the wing’s ability to defend operational platforms, protect personnel and project combat power in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9684303
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AR459-1267
|Resolution:
|4991x3321
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.