Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing execute personnel decontamination procedures during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 strengthen the wing’s ability to defend operational platforms, protect personnel and project combat power in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)