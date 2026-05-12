U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing participate in personnel decontamination training during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. High-intensity exercises like Mosaic Lightning prepare Airmen to adapt quickly and maintain operational readiness during complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9684302
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AR459-1244
|Resolution:
|5327x3544
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.