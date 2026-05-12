Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing participate in personnel decontamination training during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. High-intensity exercises like Mosaic Lightning prepare Airmen to adapt quickly and maintain operational readiness during complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)