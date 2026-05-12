Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing process through a personnel decontamination line during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Personnel decontamination training prepares Airmen to mitigate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards while sustaining mission effectiveness during wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)