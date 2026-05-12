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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 3 of 8]

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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing move through a personnel decontamination line during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The exercise strengthened Airmen readiness by training personnel to operate in contaminated environments while maintaining mission capability across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9684298
    VIRIN: 260512-F-AR459-1132
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    ML
    DECON

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