Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing move through a personnel decontamination line during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The exercise strengthened Airmen readiness by training personnel to operate in contaminated environments while maintaining mission capability across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)