Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Wing is transported to a personnel decontamination facility following a simulated flight during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The exercise trained Airmen to respond to simulated chemical threats, prevent cross-contamination and maintain mission readiness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)