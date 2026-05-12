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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 4 of 8]

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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Wing is transported to a personnel decontamination facility following a simulated flight during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The exercise trained Airmen to respond to simulated chemical threats, prevent cross-contamination and maintain mission readiness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9684299
    VIRIN: 260512-F-AR459-1203
    Resolution: 5727x3810
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    ML
    DECON

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