Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Decon Line

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The training reinforced disciplined execution and mission readiness by preparing Airmen to identify hazards, prevent contamination and continue operations under simulated attack conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)