U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) and local Belgian firefighter recruits merge their contrasting tactics in the heat of a live burn, on May 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The flames inside the burning building provided more than just a training environment — they served as a forge for a stronger, more unified cross-border Alliance, ensuring both nations are ready to answer the call together.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9677906
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-HE813-2895
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trading tactics, saving lives [Image 10 of 10], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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