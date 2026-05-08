Trading tactics, saving lives

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U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) and local Belgian firefighter recruits merge their contrasting tactics in the heat of a live burn, on May 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The flames inside the burning building provided more than just a training environment — they served as a forge for a stronger, more unified cross-border Alliance, ensuring both nations are ready to answer the call together.