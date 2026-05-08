Local firefighters join forces with firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) during a joint training on May 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The training allowed both countries to learn and teach different methods and tactics, improving readiness between Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9677902
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-HE813-9311
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trading tactics, saving lives [Image 10 of 10], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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