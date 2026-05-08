Trading tactics, saving lives

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Local firefighters join forces with firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) during a joint training on May 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The training allowed both countries to learn and teach different methods and tactics, improving readiness between Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)